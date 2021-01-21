Bomb threat made at State Capitol building in Tallahassee

By ABC7 Staff | January 21, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 8:41 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Capitol Building is now closed out of an abundance of caution to all employees until 9 a.m. Thursday after a bomb threat was made overnight regarding the Capitol. This information is according to an alert from the Florida Capitol Complex Communication Network.

According to the alert, the entire complex has been swept by law enforcement and K-9′s specializing in explosive detection.

As of 6:15 a.m., no explosives have been found, and nothing suspicious has been identified.

