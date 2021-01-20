Trump pardons former WellCare executives

“At trial, the government proved that together the defendants participated in a fraudulent scheme to file false Medicaid expense reports that misrepresented and overstated the amounts Staywell and Healthease (WellCare subsidiaries) spent on medical services for Medicaid patients, specifically outpatient behavioral health care services,” the opinion said. “By overstating these expenses, the defendants helped Staywell and Healthease retain millions of dollars in tax-subsidized Medicaid funds that they should have refunded to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. This, in turn, inflated the profits of Staywell, Healthease, and WellCare and earned the defendants financial rewards.”