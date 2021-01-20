Suncoast schools using Biden’s inaugural address as a teaching moment

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brian Kirchbirb of Braden River High School opted to tune his class into the first address President Biden gave to the nation today, using the inaugural speech as a lesson.
Many of his students voted for the first time in 2020. He said it’s important, regardless of outcome or parties, to witness the event. It was important for his class to see the peaceful transition, especially with how contentious this election season has been.
‘The players don’t necessarily as matter as nearly as much as the process does,” said Kirchbirb.
Kirchbirb also had his class analyze famous inaugural speeches of past to see how they compare to the promises made in Biden’s. All in the effort to have his student become better critical thinkers for all future election seasons to come.
“It’s really important that student to their best to learn as much as possible and educate themselves so they can make the best informed decision themselves,” said AP Goverment student Braden Pentz. “Not just listen to what their family members or friends are saying, to get down to their true beliefs.”
