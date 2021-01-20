Sarasota County hopes to stop ‘vaccine tourism’ with residency requirements

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In an effort to alleviate concerns regarding non-Florida residents taking vaccine supplies away from seniors who live here, Sarasota County officials say those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine must show proof of residency or part-time residency.
The DOH-Sarasota launch a new website for reservations, and though they said there will be a delay in applicants to get a confirmation email regarding their appointment, they said that over 40,000 individuals have registered through the new system. Officials say that if you were already scheduled for a second vaccination appointment, there is no need to register in the new system.
If you are trying to call the support line, expect long delays.
