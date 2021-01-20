Palmetto PD, Manatee County Sheriff’s officials investigating homicide

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department and the Manatee County Homicide Task Force are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in the 1200 blk. of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Place. Just before 4 a.m. officers on patrol heard a series of gunshots. The officers responded to the area and found Juan Sanchez, 31, lying in his driveway with a bullet wound.
They attempted life saving measures as they waited for EMS to arrive but, could not save Sanchez.
This is an active, ongoing investigation. Investigators urge persons with any information about this case to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan LaRowe at 941-747-3027 or Detective Richard Wilson at 941-773-6124. Persons with information may also contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com. Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.