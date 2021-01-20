Officials investigating murder-suicide in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder suicide in Charlotte County.
According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s official, residents in Great Falls Terrace called 911 just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, after multiple shots were fired. When deputies arrived they found a single female victim in the driver seat of her vehicle. Multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle striking the female.
After investigation, deputies learned that the suspect who shot into the vehicle – which was located in the driveway – had fled back inside the home.
Aviation and SWAT were called to the scene while members attempted to make contact with the suspect. After hours of unsuccessful attempts to make contact via agency negotiators, the SWAT team used additional resources to confirm the suspect was, in fact, deceased inside the home.
The identities of the deceased have not been released.
