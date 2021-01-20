New Sarasota County vaccine registration system and call center to launch Wednesday at noon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A new way to register and secure your spot in line for a COVID-19 vaccination in Sarasota County launches at noon.
County leaders say the new system aims to ease the burden of people 65 and older having to go on Eventbrite to try to secure a spot. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota leaders say once you create a profile and are registered through the event link on the Everbridge system you will not have to register again because you are already in the cue for when more doses of the vaccine arrive.
The DOH in Sarasota also announced this week they are launching a COVID vaccination registration call center. The call center will launch at noon.
Here’s the latest as on Wednesday morning from the DOH in Sarasota:
Go to this link to have the step by step information on how to create your profile at noon once the link is released by the county.
