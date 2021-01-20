Funeral held for Bradenton man who died weeks after home explosion

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Funeral services are underway for a Bradenton man who succumbed to his injuries a month after his home exploded.
Adrian Lopez, Jr. died Jan. 13 from third-degree burns he sustained in the explosion. His funeral is being held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bradenton at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.
The explosion occurred on Dec. 3, 2020 at home on the corner of 30th Avenue West and Eight Street Court West following a nearby gas leak.
Attorneys for the family confirmed that Lopez Jr. had succumbed to his injuries while at Largo Medical Center. Lopez Jr. had suffered serious injuries, but the attorney said that the family had held up hopes that Lopez Jr., a college student would survive.
Antonio’s father had even asked if he could give his son his organs. Lopez Jr. was one exam away from an engineering degree.
The explosion in the home came from the gas leak. The attorney said that the gas traveled through the sewer line into the Lopez home. They didn’t have gas in the home. Czaia says they knew of at least one firefighter who told the family they were good to go back into the home.
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for his funeral expenses. You can find it here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.