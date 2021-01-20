Florida Department of Health reports 10.73% positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Health posted its Wednesday dashboard update with the state reporting a 10.73% positivity rate. Manatee County experienced a significant spike reaching a 16.33% positivity rate. Sarasota County is reporting 8.32% positivity.
Since March, the DOH has reported 1,601,011 cases statewide. That’s an increase of 11,615 cases since Tuesday’s update.
The state has also reported 142 new deaths since the last dashboard update. That does mean that all reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 26,602 Residents: 26,115 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 487
Conditions and Care Deaths: 464 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,198 Non-Residents: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 12,072 (46%) Female: 13,738 (53%) Unknown/No data: 305 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,268 (9%) White: 15,644 (60%) Other: 4,155 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,048 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,172 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 13,994 (54%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 23,037 Residents: 22,059 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 978
Conditions and Care Deaths: 563 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,136 Non-Residents: 44
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 10,250 (46%) Female: 11,708 (53%) Unknown/No data: 101 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,274 (6%) White: 15,442 (70%) Other: 1,767 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,576 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,612 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 12,861 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 6,586 (30%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.