Florida Department of Health reports 10.73% positivity rate

Florida Department of Health reports 10.73% positivity rate
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | January 20, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 3:29 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Health posted its Wednesday dashboard update with the state reporting a 10.73% positivity rate. Manatee County experienced a significant spike reaching a 16.33% positivity rate. Sarasota County is reporting 8.32% positivity.

Since March, the DOH has reported 1,601,011 cases statewide. That’s an increase of 11,615 cases since Tuesday’s update.

The state has also reported 142 new deaths since the last dashboard update. That does mean that all reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 26,602   Residents: 26,115   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 487

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 464   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,198     Non-Residents: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 12,072  (46%)   Female: 13,738 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 305 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,268  (9%)   White: 15,644  (60%)   Other: 4,155  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,048  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,172  (24%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,994  (54%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 23,037   Residents: 22,059   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 978

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 563   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,136     Non-Residents: 44

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 10,250  (46%)   Female: 11,708 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 101 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,274  (6%)   White: 15,442  (70%)   Other: 1,767  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,576  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,612  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 12,861  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,586  (30%)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.