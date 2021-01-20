Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another cool start to the day, followed by a pleasant afternoon. And the warm air keeps on coming in through the weekend with a dry weather pattern, too. We could finally cool off just a few degrees for the last two days of January, back to average low 70s.
There is a little smoke in the atmosphere from fires in California and the southwest U.S. The smoke particles are enhancing our sunrise and sunsets this week, giving us more reds and oranges. And sunset time is increasing about one minute per day right now. Enjoy the warmth and the view!
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.