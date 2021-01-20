Complaint filed against Sarasota Police Chief after comments made about homeless man

“An anonymous complaint was received via email on December 30, 2020, about a statement made by the Chief of Police DiPino after a Sarasota Opera event that was held on November 18, 2020. During this outdoor performance, an individual rode up on a bicycle and mimicked the singers, and made a mild disturbance. The complaint (via email) stated “While walking into the building and in front of at least a half dozen officers the chief of police ask the group if she could borrow someone’s Taser, motioning to the mentally handicapped individual,” reads the document.