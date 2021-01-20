Chilly start but nice ending for Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s what you come to expect here in Florida during the winter. A light jacket or sweater will be needed as you head out the door Wednesday morning but by the afternoon you can take it off.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40′s to start the day and warm into the low 70′s by around 2 p.m. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure builds in at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere.
This high pressure weather feature will be sticking around over the next couple of days so expect the nice weather to continue through Friday. Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70′s under mostly sunny skies.
Friday it will warm up a bit with a high around 75 degrees and no chance for rain through Friday.
A weak cold front will start to move down the Florida peninsula on Saturday morning but will fizzle out before it reaches us. We will see a slight increase in some cloudiness along with a very small chance for an isolated shower as the front slowly dissipates to our north.
It will be a warm weekend with temperatures running a few degrees above average. Expect partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday with a high both days around 76 degrees along with a 20% chance for an isolated shower.
The warming trend will really pick up on Monday as we will see a steady SE wind which will cause temperatures to rise. The high on Monday will be 77 and 78 on Tuesday. The lows will be warm as well with temperatures in the upper 50′s to low 60′s to start each day.
For boaters we will see winds out of the north at 10 knots on Wednesday with seas running 2 feet or less and a light chop on the Suncoast waterways.
