Van Wezel interactive and free performance for families: The University of Wonder & Imagination

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel’s Education and Community Engagement Department has recently announced a FREE virtual and interactive show for families as part of the 2020-2021 Virtual Schooltime Series.
Cahoots NI brings the virtual experience, The University of Wonder & Imagination, LIVE to the Gulf Coast from Northern Ireland. The 60-minute Zoom performances stream on Jan. 23 and 24, 2021.
Ten families at a time will enter The University of Wonder & Imagination from the comfort of their own home to begin their “studies” in this magical world through this highly interactive experience. There are ten performance times available every half-hour between 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for each day with very limited capacity for each performance, and families can sign up to reserve a space now through this link.
The University of Wonder & Imagination is now enrolling students of all ages and magical abilities…and there’s a place with your name on it! Assemble with your fellow students and journey to the most unusual of universities, where the mysterious Professor Bamberg will send you off to interact with the liveliest of lecturers, choose your subjects of study, enter themed rooms (such as math, science, and art!) and encounter all kinds of problems and puzzles, unlocking your magical powers as you go. The decisions made by you during the event will shape your unique experience. In this ambitious new undertaking, Cahoots NI will live-broadcast via Zoom from the set!
