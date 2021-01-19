Van Wezel interactive and free performance for families: The University of Wonder & Imagination

The University of Wonder & Imagination is now enrolling students of all ages and magical abilities…and there’s a place with your name on it! Assemble with your fellow students and journey to the most unusual of universities, where the mysterious Professor Bamberg will send you off to interact with the liveliest of lecturers, choose your subjects of study, enter themed rooms (such as math, science, and art!) and encounter all kinds of problems and puzzles, unlocking your magical powers as you go. The decisions made by you during the event will shape your unique experience. In this ambitious new undertaking, Cahoots NI will live-broadcast via Zoom from the set!