Sarasota County releases more on new COVID-19 registration system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota announced the launch of its new vaccine registration system.
The Health Department released the following video this afternoon.
The new website will open Wednesday, Jan 20. at Noon. Everything you need to know for the new Everbridge system is in the tweets below. The link for the new registration system will not be active until tomorrow, but once it is live can be located here.
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held beginning next Thursday and Friday at Twin Lakes Park.
Sarasota County will receive 3,300 COVID-19 vaccines for distribution to individuals over 65 and frontline health care workers. Registration will take place through a new platform.
The Everbdrige platform is different than registering for Alert Sarasota County. More information on the system will be announced next week. The previous EventBrite platform will no longer be used once the new system is up and running.
