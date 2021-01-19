New College of Florida kicking off search for new president

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College of Florida has kicked off its search for a new president. The College’s new leader will succeed President Donal O’Shea, who retires in June.
The New College Board of Trustees has appointed a search committee led by Board Chair Mary Ruiz, a 1978 graduate of New College, to conduct the national search for the college’s sixth president.
“Our next president will join New College at a pivotal moment in our school’s 61-year history,” Ruiz said. “We seek an inspiring, visionary leader who will be a champion of liberal arts education and New College’s distinctive role in the higher education landscape of our state and our nation.”
Additional information about New College and its presidential search may be found at: ncf.edu/presidentialsearch.
