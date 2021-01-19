Manatee County receives 3,000 more COVID-19 vaccines

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County 311 callers will begin randomly selecting names within Manatee County’s Vaccination Standby Pool to book vaccination appointments.
The vaccines are available for seniors ages 65 and above and will be distributed at Bennett Park on Thursday and Friday.
600 doses are being reserved for healthcare workers who can enroll in a similar vaccination standby pool for patient-facing healthcare workers only at vax.mymanatee.org/frontline
Those appointments will also be scheduled for Thursday and Friday, 300 doses each day by appointment between 8 - 9 a.m. and 3 - 4 p.m. each day at Bennett Park.
Seniors should look for a call from (941) 742-4300. If they miss the first call, 311 callers will try once more later. If there’s no answer after two attempts, the caller’s name will be placed back in the standby pool to make room for another person for an appointment.
DO NOT call 311 to ask if you have been selected.
84,000 parties have pre-registered for the standby pool. Because couples are included in that total, the actual number of people in pool is 133,500. Those who are in the standby pool do not need to do anything more at this time. Seniors ages 65 and older can register for the waiting list online at vax.mymanatee.org anytime of day.
