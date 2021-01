SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Grab the jacket for the overnight and the sunrise hours on Tuesday morning as lows will be down in the lower 40′s for many. By Tuesday afternoon, we can say goodbye to the jacket as the sunshine warms us up back into the 70′s. Temperatures steadily climb through the week and we will be near 75° by the end of the week. The upcoming weekend may get quite toasty as we flirt with the upper 70′s.