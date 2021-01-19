In her first tweet since release from jail, former DOH Data Scientist reveals she has COVID-19

(WWSB) - Following her release from jail in Tallahassee on a $2500 bond, former Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones revealed that she is COVID-19 positive.
“Once I’m lucid again, remind me to thank everyone for their amazing support. COVID is not a joke. I’ve never been so sick in my life. I’m isolating until I can go back home to my family. Please take care of yourselves, your health, and each other. Justice will prevail,” Jones wrote in a Tweet Tuesday afternoon.
Jones was fired after she claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration was manipulating COVID-19 data. Things escalated in December after her home was raided by law enforcement officers alleging a hack into the state’s emergency response system.
She filed suit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The FDLE said that Jones has been under investigation since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system, warning employees “to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero.”
Jones took to social media to say she would turn herself in to authorities on charges of illegally accessing the state’s computer system, a third degree felony.
She was released on Bond. State attorneys attempted to have a condition of her bond stipulating that she would not have internet access, but the judge denied the condition.
Jones is not allowed to contact anyone whose information she allegedly accessed during the data breach.
