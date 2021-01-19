The Heat is on!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are back to the 70s – Not for disco and bell bottom pants, for temperatures. And we could stay there until almost the end of January. We have sunshine for our Tuesday, but we will see a few more clouds later in the week, temps gradually warm up every day. Our current weather pattern will keep storms just to our north which means a dry week, too.
So get ready for a warm weekend in the 70s, and for the complete 70s experience, put on some vintage Bee Gees music and practice your disco moves for the weekend!
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.