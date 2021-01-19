Funeral Services for Hillsborough County Deputy killed in crash held today

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Deputy killed during a pursuit last week is being laid to rest Tuesday.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff, on Jan. 11 Cpl. Brian LaVigne’s cruiser was struck intentionally. LaVigne was set to retire and had one shift left in his career.
The department thanked everyone for the outpouring of support they have received in the community. HCSO deputies stood watch over LaVigne at the funeral home.
LaVigne,is survived by his wife and two adult children. One of those children is a deputy with HCSO.
The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, Fla.
