Publix to offer vaccines at 7 Charlotte County locations

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven Charlotte County Publix supermarket locations will begin offering vaccinations by appointment Thursday, Jan. 21.
The company will begin taking appointments at 6 a.m., Jan. 20 via its website.
Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy, the company said. No walk-ups will be accepted.
Persons eligible for vaccines under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order include healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and, adults aged 65 years and older.
The following Charlotte County Publix locations will be offering the vaccine:
- Merchants Crossing, 1500 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
- Port Charlotte Crossing, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor, FL
- Publix at Gulf Cove, 13435 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, FL
- Quesada Commons, 19451 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL
- Peachland Promenade, 24051 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL
- Punta Gorda Crossing, 2310 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL
- Burnt Store Marketplace, 3941 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL
