2 arrested on outstanding racketeering warrant, family members arrested during altercation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men were arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant from 2007.
Feliz and Juan Falcon were arrested on Jan. 15 by he US Marshall’s Task Force and the Manatee County Warrants Unit. The warrants arose from a 2007 Racketeering Investigation conducted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. The suspects had been evading capture since 2009 and officers were tipped off to their location.
In 2007, MCSO conducted Operation Tidal Wave and 14 individual Sur 13 criminal street gang members were arrested for their crimes as related to the gang. In 2009, as the gang activity in the county persisted, deputies conducted Operation Receding Water. In this second Racketeering investigation, another 14 members of the criminal street gang Sur 13 were charged with Racketeering and Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering.
Members of the US Marshals Task Force and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Juan and Feliz Falcon at a residence in Bradenton.
During the arrest, four family members attacked law enforcement officers. Lorenza and Micaela Falcon along with Diana Dominguez and Raudel Reyes were all charged with Battery on a LEO and Resisting Arrest. There were no injuries to the suspects or deputies.
