2 arrested on outstanding racketeering warrant, family members arrested during altercation

In 2007, MCSO conducted Operation Tidal Wave and 14 individual Sur 13 criminal street gang members were arrested for their crimes as related to the gang. In 2009, as the gang activity in the county persisted, deputies conducted Operation Receding Water. In this second Racketeering investigation, another 14 members of the criminal street gang Sur 13 were charged with Racketeering and Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering.