An Eventful Inauguration Awaits

The trip from the White House to the Capital then happens, and eventually Biden will make his way to the balcony of the Capital, take his oath at noon, give an Inaugural Address, sign the first executive orders, watch the Pass and Review and at that point would see the outgoing President get onto Marine One and make their way to Joint Base Andrews, then Air Force One to their respective home state. Otherwise, President Biden will then make a trip to Arlington National Cemetery to do the wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. A Presidential escort will go from Arlington to the White House, which at the same time the “Virtual Parade across America” will air near 3:15pm. Late in the night at 8pm, the Celebrating America Primetime Special will air, featuring many actors and singers celebrating the new administration.