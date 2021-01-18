10-year-old Tampa-area kid named finalist in Good Morning America Super Bowl correspondent contest

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 10-year-old Tampa girl is in the running for a big gig.
Amaya Brannon, 10, has been named a finalist to be Good Morning America’s Super Bowl correspondent.
This pint-sized soccer star entered NFL’s play 60 super bowl contest, pledging to eat healthy and move “60 minutes” every day even during the pandemic. A Tampa Bay Bucs fan, Brannon was excited to know that the Super Bowl was going to be in her own backyard.
“I feel happy. I feel excited. I feel overwhelmed,” Amaya told anchors at ABC’s morning show.
She also got a surprise shout out from Tampa Bay player Rob Gronkowski.
