10-year-old Tampa-area kid named finalist in Good Morning America Super Bowl correspondent contest
Amaya Brannon is in the running to be a kid correspondent at the Super Bowl (Source: ABC News)
By ABC7 Staff | January 18, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 9:46 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 10-year-old Tampa girl is in the running for a big gig.

Amaya Brannon, 10, has been named a finalist to be Good Morning America’s Super Bowl correspondent.

This pint-sized soccer star entered NFL’s play 60 super bowl contest, pledging to eat healthy and move “60 minutes” every day even during the pandemic. A Tampa Bay Bucs fan, Brannon was excited to know that the Super Bowl was going to be in her own backyard.

“I feel happy. I feel excited. I feel overwhelmed,” Amaya told anchors at ABC’s morning show.

She also got a surprise shout out from Tampa Bay player Rob Gronkowski.

