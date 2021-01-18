Suncoast law enforcement agencies sending officers to D.C. for Biden inauguration

(WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around the Suncoast are preparing to send officers to the presidential inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 20.
North Port Police announced that it will send 21 officers to D.C. to help with security.
52 officers from Bradenton Police, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Palmetto Police, Holmes Beach and the New College of Florida and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Police will also be in attendance as threats of violence loom over the Capitol.
