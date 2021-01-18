So Long Clouds, Hello Sunshine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pesky clouds put a gloominess across The Suncoast this weekend leaving us with cooler than average temperatures. We continue to watch these clouds pass through the night nut by the morning commute, they will start to break up. Sunshine returns in full force by Monday afternoon, helping bump temperatures up into the upper 60′s. The sunshine hangs around for the rest of the week as temperatures steadily climb back into the 70′s. By the end of the week, we will return to the mid-70′s with abundant sunshine.