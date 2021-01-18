Sarasota County opens cold weather shelters tonight

January 18, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with the Salvation Army to open a cold weather shelter for those in need.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop Monday evening.

The Salvation Army - Center of Hope, 1400 10th Street, Sarasota, will conduct their normal cold weather operation plan Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, with intake beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

Officials would like to remind pet owners that animals should not be left outside during cold weather. Use caution when warming your home.

