Return of the sunshine and warmer temperatures!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After our cool weekend, the heater is back on this week with temperatures gradually back to average (71°) early this week, then the mid 70s by the weekend. Although storms will be common in other parts of the country, they all fizzle out or bypass us. We could actually use some rain, as we’re a bit more than an inch below average rainfall for the month, only 0.63″ at SRQ airport so far. At least we can head to the beach this weekend as our dry weather pattern continues!