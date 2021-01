SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a glooming and cool weekend, the clouds are breaking away overnight and into Monday. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we expect an abundance of sunshine with temperatures a bit warmer in the upper 60′s to near the low 70′s. The 70′s work their way in by Tuesday and climb to the mid to upper 70′s by the end of the week and into the weekend with more sunshine following in.