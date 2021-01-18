Former DOH data scientist Rebekah Jones given bond

(WWSB) - Former Florida Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones will be released on $2,500 bond after she turned herself in at the Leon County Jail.
Rebekah Jones was fired after she claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration was manipulating COVID-19 data. Things escalated in December after her home was raided by law enforcement officers alleging a hack into the state’s emergency response system.
She filed suit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The FDLE said that Jones has been under investigation since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system, warning employees “to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero.”
Jones took to social media to say she would turn herself in to authorities on charges of illegally accessing the state’s computer system, a third degree felony.
The state argued that Jones should not be allowed to have internet access, but the judge disagreed. The suggested bond of $5,000 was lowered to $2,500 and Jones is not allowed to contact anyone whose information she allegedly accessed during the data breach.
Jones is now residing in Washington D.C.
