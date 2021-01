SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After quite a breezy Saturday, the winds are calming down for the night and for Sunday. However, we are watching clouds increase along The Suncoast. These clouds will keep us from warming up much on Sunday. Those pesky clouds will finally part way as we head into Monday. The sunshine sticks around for the week and temperatures steadily climb as well. We will return back to the mid 70′s by the end of the week.