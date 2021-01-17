Trump tanks in approval rating, nears disapproval high: Real Clear Politics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest RealClearPolitics chart showing the approval and disapproval ratings of President Trump look as bleak as ever. 39% approve of Trump while 57.7% disapprove. That almost hits the record of 58% in December of 2017.
The highest approval rating President Trump was able to reach in his presidency according to RealClearPolitics was when he was only in his first 100 days in office. The direction of the county in the right direction is now down to 22%, but is still higher than the other lowest drops in 2011 and 2013 during the government shutdown, which were as low as 17%. They also show that President Trump continues to handle the Coronavirus poorly.
Congress is seeing decent numbers (to them) of approval, up to 18%. Usually Congress has an average of 25%, but was an astonishingly low 8% during the 2013 shutdown. They briefly hit 29% when the CARES ACT was passed in early 2020, but has since dropped.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.