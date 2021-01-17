Suncoast Brunch: Keto tuna pizza bites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Bucaneers are playing against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Both teams have faced each other twice this season. If the Bucs win, they will be one step closer to playing in the Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
If you’re planning on watching the game from the comfort of your home, then we have a recipe for you. Instead of the traditional chicken wings or pizza, Paul Laubscher from Safe Catch shows us a healthier alternative: keto tuna pizza bites.
This is what you’ll need:
- 3 eggs
- 3 tablespoons tomato
-1 teaspoon oregano
-1 teaspoon garlic powder
-1 teaspoon of black powder
- Red flakes
- Tuna
- Parmesan cheese
- Mozarella cheese
