Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Sunday 6 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a couple more days in the 60s, including more clouds and less wind here for Sunday. But while most of the country has a very active storm pattern, we warm up for the coming week with some of the most pleasant weather in the U.S.A.! By Wednesday, snow will drop far south to the Mexico/New Mexico border again. But all these storms will fizzle out or just bypass us completely. And right now, indications on the long-range computer models suggest that the warmer 70s could easily stay with us through the end of January!