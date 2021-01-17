Biden awaits Senate confirmation hearings for cabinet nominees

WASHINGTON, DC.- President-Elect Biden will likely have to wait a little bit to see his Cabinet filled up. 7 out of the 15 cabinet level positions look to have confirmation hearings, including:
JAN 19TH: Janet Yellen (Secretary of the Treasury), Alejandro Mayorkas (Secretary of Homeland Security), Antony Blinken (Secretary of State) and Lloyd Austin (Secretary of Defense). Avril Haines (Director of National Intelligence) will also have a confirmation hearing around the same time Yellen and Mayorkas will have their respective meetings at 10am. Blinkin will have his will have his confirmation hearing at 2pm, followed by Austin’s hearing at 3pm.
JAN 20TH: Biden, Harris will take oath at 12pm, and immediately after, much of Biden’s Executive Staff will automatically be working in the White House, like Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
JAN 21ST: Pete Buttigieg (Secretary of Transportation) will have his confirmation hearing as 10am.
JAN 27TH: Dennis McDonough (Secretary of Veterans Affairs) will have his hearing at 3pm.
Other than that, no other nominees are planned for hearings, but may change at anytime.
The official schedule is listed here.
