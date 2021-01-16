A Cool Weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front moved through the Suncoast Friday night. There was not much rain, 0.06″ at SRQ Airport, and now we have several dry days ahead. And a cool and windy Saturday is ours behind that front, followed by a cloudy and cool Sunday. It could be worse - while we deal with the chilly 60s, much of the northern U.S. will deal with snow.
Then after the weekend warmer air returns with Suncoast temperatures well into the 70s to end the work week!
