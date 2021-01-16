A Cool Weekend!

A Cool Weekend!
By Mike Modrick | January 16, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 4:22 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front moved through the Suncoast Friday night. There was not much rain, 0.06″ at SRQ Airport, and now we have several dry days ahead. And a cool and windy Saturday is ours behind that front, followed by a cloudy and cool Sunday. It could be worse - while we deal with the chilly 60s, much of the northern U.S. will deal with snow.

Highs Friday
Highs Friday (Source: Station)

Then after the weekend warmer air returns with Suncoast temperatures well into the 70s to end the work week!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.