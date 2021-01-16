Chilly but dry weekend ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chill will be on for the weekend as the cold front will be well to our south by sunrise on Saturday. It will be blustery to start the day with winds blowing out of the northwest at 20 mph along with some higher gusts at times. Look for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day on Saturday as the strong NW winds will create some stratocumulus clouds rolling in at times from the Gulf.