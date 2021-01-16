Chilly but dry weekend ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chill will be on for the weekend as the cold front will be well to our south by sunrise on Saturday. It will be blustery to start the day with winds blowing out of the northwest at 20 mph along with some higher gusts at times. Look for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day on Saturday as the strong NW winds will create some stratocumulus clouds rolling in at times from the Gulf.
It will be chilly with Saturday’s temperatures around 7 a.m. will be in the mid 50′s and only warm into the low 60′s for most locations by 2 p.m. afternoon.
Clearing and colder Saturday night with temperatures falling into the low 50′s just after sunset and then into the mid to upper 40′s just after sunrise on Sunday. Sunday look for partly cloudy skies and highs only in the mid 60′s. It wont be as windy on Sunday with winds out of the NE to E at 5 mph.
For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr day we will see cool weather stick around as a reinforcing shot of cool air filters in behind a dry cold front. Expect partly cloudy skies in Monday with a high of 65 degrees after a morning low in the low 50′s.
Tuesday a cold start can be expected with temperatures in the mid 40′s once again. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs warming to near 70 by 2 p.m.
Wednesday the warm up begins with the high around 72 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday highs will be in the low to mid 70′s under partly cloudy skies.
__________________________________________________________
Boaters a small craft advisory is in effect for Suncoast waters due to a NW wind blowing in at 20 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet. It will be choppy out there through the day. Sunday with winds calm down and seas will drop down to 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.