Biden’s Inaugural events begin tonight

And last but not least would be the Inauguration itself! That features events like visiting St. Johns Church in the DC (might happen), followed by a visit to the White House (which won’t happen), then the infamous oath of office at noon exactly. A Pass-In-Review will then take place, which would have then been followed by the final farewells of the previous Trump Administration. It might be possible this continues with Pence and Biden, but unclear if it really will. A luncheon will not happen, and the possibility of the first executive orders and cabinet secretaries get signed into their respective offices may happen. Then the day continues with a trip to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath laying. The Presidential Escort and Parade Across America then convene around mid-day, with finally the “Celebrating America” Primetime Special begins. That will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks, and will feature both President Biden and Vice President Harris.