Biden’s Inaugural events begin tonight

WASHINGTON, DC. - Today officially begins the anticipation of President-Elect Biden’s Inauguration. To see the official schedule, click here. Tonight will be “America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers”. It will honor the history of the nation and highlight the diversity of the nation. That starts at 7pm EST.
On Sunday, is the “We The People” concert, becoming the first virtual inaugural concert ever, which will be hosted by actors Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.
Monday will feature two events, both serving the same idea. All day will be the “United We Serve” National Day of Service, which gives the opportunity to those around the country to volunteer and commit to serving your area for the next few weeks, to a whole year! The other event, nicknamed the same as previously mentioned, will begin at 8:00pm EST and will be an hour long. This celebration will feature a diverse array of entertainers, speakers and stories celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
Inauguration Eve will be hosting a memorial to remember those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic as it reaches a 400,000 death toll here in the United States. At 5:30, cities and towns across the country, as well as Washington, DC, will ring church bells at 5:30pm with a moment of unity and remembrance.
And last but not least would be the Inauguration itself! That features events like visiting St. Johns Church in the DC (might happen), followed by a visit to the White House (which won’t happen), then the infamous oath of office at noon exactly. A Pass-In-Review will then take place, which would have then been followed by the final farewells of the previous Trump Administration. It might be possible this continues with Pence and Biden, but unclear if it really will. A luncheon will not happen, and the possibility of the first executive orders and cabinet secretaries get signed into their respective offices may happen. Then the day continues with a trip to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath laying. The Presidential Escort and Parade Across America then convene around mid-day, with finally the “Celebrating America” Primetime Special begins. That will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks, and will feature both President Biden and Vice President Harris.
ABC, as well as many other outlets will cover this all day.
