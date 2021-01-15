‘We will not remain silent:’ Family of Bradenton man who died in explosion holds press conference

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of a 22-year-old Bradenton man who died of injuries suffered in a gas explosion last month talked to reporters outside what was left of their home.
The explosion occurred on Dec. 3, 2020 at home on the corner of 30th Avenue West and Eight Street Court West following a nearby gas leak.
Attorneys for the family confirmed that Adrian Lopez Jr. succumbed to his injuries while at Largo Medical Center. Lopez Jr. had suffered third degree burns, but the attorney said that the family had held up hopes that Lopez Jr., a college student would survive.
Antonio’s father had even asked if he could give his son his organs. Lopez Jr. was one exam away from an engineering degree.
“They told the family they could go back in,” said attorney CJ Czaia.
The explosion in the home came from the gas leak. The attorney said that the gas traveled through the sewer line into the Lopez home. They didn’t have gas in the home. Czaia says they knew of at least one firefighter who told the family they were good to go back into the home.
“I lost my baby brother,” Karina Lopez said through tears.
“We will not stay silent from the negligence from the higher authorities who are supposed to keep us safe,” Karina told reporters.
You can help the family with funeral expenses here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.