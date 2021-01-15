Sheriff: Man set fire to apartments and immediately turned himself in to authorities on scene

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials say a man set fire to an apartment building in Bradenton and then immediately turned himself in to deputies on scene.
The fire happened at an apartment in the 4500-block of 3rd Street Circle West in Bradenton. On scene Jacob Gregory admitted to setting the fire and tried to go back into the building. Police immediately tackled him and took him into custody.
Three residents were affected, but thankfully no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.