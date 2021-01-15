Sarasota to open drive-thru vaccine clinic next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held beginning next Thursday and Friday at Twin Lakes Park.
Sarasota County will receive 3,300 COVID-19 vaccines for distribution to individuals over 65 and frontline health care workers. Registration will take place through a new platform.
The Everbdrige platform is different than registering for Alert Sarasota County. More information on the system will be announced next week. The previous EventBrite platform will no longer be used once the new system is up and running.
