Pittsburgh quarterback gets to host interview with astronauts on International Space Station

(WWSB) - A member of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and former NASA intern) got an out of this world experience when he got to talk with three astronauts on the International Space Station.
Joshua Dobbs, quarterback and former engineering student got to host the interview. Although the event was mainly focused on inspiring students to study S.T.E.M. subjects, they also talked football! (Of course)
The interview lasted about 10 minutes, but the feed did sadly go out. You can watch the entire thing below.
