North Port Seniors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been just over a month since the first covid-19 vaccine was administered in the United States. Today seniors and staff at The Springs at South Biscayne in North Port had the opportunity to get their first round of the vaccine. As part of Florida’s “seniors first” initiative, the senior care facility partnered up with CVS to administer the first round of vaccination, leaving many residents optimistic about returning to some sense of normalcy.
Carly Chaney, the business office director at the facility, stated, “I know this has been harder on the residents than it has for the staff because obviously we have to go home to our families and come back. So them finally coming in and doing this has us excited that maybe some day soon that they can be around their families and everything be like normal and we can protect them better because that has been our goal ultimately the whole time to protect the residents and keep them safe.
The seniors and staff members at The Springs at South Biscayne will receive their second dose of the vaccine come February.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.