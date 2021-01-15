Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium teams up with FWC, Zoo Tampa to save 2 manatees

Famously, this results in manatees seeking refuge in constant-temperature springs and in the outflows of power plants. However, if a manatee is not able to seek refuge, they can become what is referred to as “cold stressed”. This is especially problematic for smaller, younger animals. Signs of cold stress include the presence of white lesions on the skin, which begin around the extremities, including the animal’s face wrinkles, nostrils, and the edges of its paddle and flippers. These lesions can worsen, resulting in systemic infection that can result in the animal’s death. Historical data about manatee deaths from cold is available on FWC’s website here.