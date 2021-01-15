Lakewood Ranch increases sense of community with new app

42,000 people live in Lakewood Ranch and there are more than 1,600 businesses there and it’s growing by the minute. The community is enhancing the way it connects with and engages its neighbors. In the wake of COVID-19, community directors transitioned to virtual programming and communication tools via social media with virtual events. The app’s latest tool is a lifestyle enhancing mobile app, which streamlines numerous opportunities for residents to remain active, entertained and connected within Lakewood Ranch during these pandemic times.