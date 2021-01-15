Lakewood Ranch increases sense of community with new app

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A community app for Lakewood Ranch is working to connect residents and increase communication.
42,000 people live in Lakewood Ranch and there are more than 1,600 businesses there and it’s growing by the minute. The community is enhancing the way it connects with and engages its neighbors. In the wake of COVID-19, community directors transitioned to virtual programming and communication tools via social media with virtual events. The app’s latest tool is a lifestyle enhancing mobile app, which streamlines numerous opportunities for residents to remain active, entertained and connected within Lakewood Ranch during these pandemic times.
The app is available in the Apple and Google Play store.
Once you are registered, it may take up to 72 hours to use the app.
