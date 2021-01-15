Florida DOH releases its Friday dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up to 10.17% with a slight increase in both Manatee County and Sarasota County.
Manatee is reporting a 7% positivity rate and Sarasota is reporting a 7.2% rate.
Statewide since March, the state has recorded 1,548,067 positive COVID cases with 16,549 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. 186 new Florida resident deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 23,799.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 25,743 Residents: 25,280 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 463
Conditions and Care Deaths: 454 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,168 Non-Residents: 25
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 11,693 (46%) Female: 13,294 (53%) Unknown/No data: 293 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,199 (9%) White: 15,148 (60%) Other: 3,994 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 3,939 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,019 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 13,484 (53%) Unknown/No Data: 5,777 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 22,393 Residents: 21,456 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 937
Conditions and Care Deaths: 557 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,088 Non-Residents: 40
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 9,973 (46%) Female: 11,389 (53%) Unknown/No data: 94 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,238 (6%) White: 14,957 (70%) Other: 1,734 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,527 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,563 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 12,490 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 6,403 (30%)
