Fla. nurses volunteer to administer the vaccine statetwide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Association of Nurses Anesthetists have been volunteering statewide to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers and first responders.
Having recently launched his Seniors First approach to accelerate the distribution of the vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Emergency Management to partner with nurses to ensure swift distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists immediately jumped into action coordinating a volunteer effort across the state to help county health departments with vaccinations.
In response to FANA’s call, more than 900 volunteers – 500 of whom are FANA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists and hundreds of others nurses and CRNAs have been administering the vaccines.
Most recently, the group sent workers to Bradenton earlier this week to help with distribution.
