First Alert Weather: Cold front on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of the day will be partly sunny and, despite a cooler start, the afternoon will be warmer than yesterday. Expect low 70′s today. Clouds will build later in the afternoon in response to an approaching cold front and rising humidity as winds turn southwest. As the cold front nears our coastal waters our skies will darken and a few showers will approach the Suncoast by early evening. The showers will not be heavy and thunderstorms will not be in the forecast. Winds, however, will pick up and a Small Craft Advisory will be up after 7pm.