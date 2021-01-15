2 dead after Manatee County motorcycle crash

By ABC7 Staff | January 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 11:50 AM

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday evening after a crash involving a motorcycle in Palmetto.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened Thursday just after 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 at the interchange of U.S. 19.

A motorcycle with a driver and passenger was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 within the outside lane. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve and ran off the road into a treeline.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the bike.

The driver, identified as a 42-year-old male and passenger, identified only as a 48-year-old female, were both pronounced deceased on scene.

