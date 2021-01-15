2 dead after Manatee County motorcycle crash

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday evening after a crash involving a motorcycle in Palmetto.
According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened Thursday just after 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 at the interchange of U.S. 19.
A motorcycle with a driver and passenger was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 within the outside lane. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve and ran off the road into a treeline.
The driver and passenger were ejected from the bike.
The driver, identified as a 42-year-old male and passenger, identified only as a 48-year-old female, were both pronounced deceased on scene.
