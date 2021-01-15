Cold front moves in Friday with some rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday will make it two days in a row we will see sunshine to start the day as high pressure holds on for just a little while longer before a cold front moves in later in the day on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the low 70′s for most. We will see clouds on the increase later in the day as the front nears the Suncoast.
Winds will be out of the SW at 5 to 10 mph to start the day but will pick up to 15 mph later in the afternoon. We have a good chance for some showers during the late afternoon and early evening as the cold front settles in. The rain chance is at 40%.
Friday night there will be a few showers early and then some clearing overnight with a low on Saturday right around 55 degrees. Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies breezy and cool conditions with a high of only 64. Winds will be brisk out of the NW at 15-20 mph throughout the day making it feel rather chilly.
Saturday night Sunday morning will be the coldest with temperatures falling quickly Saturday night and dropping into the low to mid 40′s by sunrise on Sunday. Skies will be generally sunny on Sunday with a high around 63 degrees. It won’t be as windy as Saturday but winds will be out of the north at 10 mph.
For the work week we will see a gradual warming trend not so much on Monday but after that highs will back to average on Tuesday and above average in the mid 70′s by Wednesday. We will have partly cloudy skies on Monday with no mention of any rain.
Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 71. Wednesday stays dry under partly cloudy skies and warmer with a high around 75.
The next cold front looks to be moving through on Friday.
Boaters look for winds out of the SW at 5-10 knots in the morning picking up to 10 to 15 knots later in the afternoon. Seas will be 2 feet to start the day and build to 2 to 4 feet later in the afternoon.
